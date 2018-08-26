Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

World

AFP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russian opposition leader Navalny detained

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained outside his home in Moscow on Saturday for reasons that were not immediately clear, his spokeswoman said on Twitter.

"Navalny was detained two hours ago outside his home. He is now in the Danilovsky police station. They did not say why he is being detained. They took his phone away," Kira Yarmysh tweeted.

In an interview to radio station Ekho Moskvy, Yarmysh said it is "probably linked" to Navalny´s plans to hold protests against the Russian government´s unpopular pension reform on September 9.

In a blog post published on Saturday, Navalny said the protests will take place in Moscow and "in almost a hundred other cities."

The opposition politician has criticised the planned pension age hike -- a first in nearly 90 years -- that has led to a rare outburst of public anger.

More than 2.8 million Russians have signed a petition against the reform backed by President Vladimir Putin´s ruling party.

Navalny, who was barred from taking part in Russia´s March presidential election, served a month in prison in June after organising demonstrations ahead of Putin´s fourth inauguration in May.

He was freed from prison the same day the World Cup started in Russia. The 42 year-old anti-corruption activist has faced a string of charges since he became the leading opposition figure campaigning against Putin´s rule at mass demonstrations in 2011 and 2012.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s