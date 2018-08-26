CITY PULSE: The Art of Argumentation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Philosophy Circle will conduct a talk by Umair Khan titled ‘The Art of Argumentation’ at T2F’s Faraar Gallery from 6pm to 8pm on August 27. Khan is a philosopher with an MA in philosophy from the University of Sheffield. His research includes using scientific experimental data to evaluate philosophical claims about the mind and body, requiring him to be in constant dialogue with cognitive neuroscience and neurobiological research. Call 021-35389043 for more information.
