Road crash kills two

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two persons were killed in a road accident on the Native Jetty Bridge in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to rescue sources, a 40-year-old man, Ali Akbar, and a 30-year-old, Amanullah, were hit by a speeding vehicle while they were riding a motorbike on the bridge.
As a result, the two suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.
The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for autopsies. — PPI
Road deaths are quit common in Karachi, where motorists are often driving recklessly. On August 14, two people died in a road accident near Defence House Authority’s Phase-I.
A car hit a motorcycle and fled the scene, leaving the motorcyclist and a pillion passenger dead, News Desk adds. Another accident took place on Independence Day near Sohrab Goth where one person died.
Two persons were killed in a road accident on the Native Jetty Bridge in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to rescue sources, a 40-year-old man, Ali Akbar, and a 30-year-old, Amanullah, were hit by a speeding vehicle while they were riding a motorbike on the bridge.
As a result, the two suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.
The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for autopsies. — PPI
Road deaths are quit common in Karachi, where motorists are often driving recklessly. On August 14, two people died in a road accident near Defence House Authority’s Phase-I.
A car hit a motorcycle and fled the scene, leaving the motorcyclist and a pillion passenger dead, News Desk adds. Another accident took place on Independence Day near Sohrab Goth where one person died.
Comments