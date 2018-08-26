Road crash kills two

Two persons were killed in a road accident on the Native Jetty Bridge in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a 40-year-old man, Ali Akbar, and a 30-year-old, Amanullah, were hit by a speeding vehicle while they were riding a motorbike on the bridge.

As a result, the two suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for autopsies. — PPI

Road deaths are quit common in Karachi, where motorists are often driving recklessly. On August 14, two people died in a road accident near Defence House Authority’s Phase-I.

A car hit a motorcycle and fled the scene, leaving the motorcyclist and a pillion passenger dead, News Desk adds. Another accident took place on Independence Day near Sohrab Goth where one person died.