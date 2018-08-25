Sat August 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

WSSP disposes of 2,200 tons of animal waste in Kohat

KOHAT: The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) in Kohat disposed of over 2,200 tons of animal waste during Eidul Azha.

The operation was backed by the day-night working of more than 300 workers and 50 vehicles. Water and Sanitation Services Company Kohat geared up to cope with the wastes and other challenges on the first day of Eidul Azha.

Chief Executive Arif Rauf, Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash and District Nazim Naseem Afridi inaugurated the cleanliness campaign in Mohalla Sangher Urban 1, Kohat on the first day of Eid.

Arif Rauf, the company chief executive, said the staff members remained active round-the-clock during the three days of the festival.

He said populated areas of the city were given due focus and hundreds of tons of waste were also removed from areas.

The Eid holidays of the managers and assistant managers were cancelled for smooth implementation of the plan.

Speaking to the media, MPA Ziaullah Bangash said the WSSC Kohat was performing the best to maintain cleanliness in the city.

Operation Manager Naeem Khan said that the company had completed cleanliness operation by removing all the solid waste and offal of the sacrificial animals during the Eid three days in Kohat city. About 50 vehicles, including tractors with trolleys, shovels, dozers, trucks and compactors were used and the uninterrupted cleanliness operation which continued without any break.

Comments

