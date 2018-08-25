4 killed as car rams into a tree in Daska

SIALKOT: Four persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident on Friday when a speeding car rammed into a tree near the village of Rajokey in the jurisdiction of Saddar Daska police station. According to police, six friends were riding a car to reach Gurjranwala when the vehicle got out of control and hit a tree at high speed.

Consequently, Hassan, Roshan, Moazzam and Hassam received severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Sharjeel and Jahanzeb were critically injured. Locals shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital. The police started investigation.