Six die in Bahawalpur accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Six motorcyclists died in road accidents during Eid days. Some 850 people suffered injuries in different road accidents and were taken to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and other hospitals in Bahawalpur division. Saqib and his cousin Fasih sustained critical injuries when a speeding car hit their motorcycle on Bahawalnagar Bypass. They were rushed to the DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar where they died. Later, their parents protested against the doctors, who allegedly were not present in the hospital when they died without any medical aid. Two motorcyclists died on Hasilpur-Chishtian Road near Ali Park when a van hit them. A motorcyclist died on Ahmadpur-Uch Sharif Road and another near Khanqah Sharif in road accidents. Their pillion riders suffered injuries and were taken to hospitals.