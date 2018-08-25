Army reshuffles top commanders

RAWALPINDI: In a major top brass reshuffle in the Pakistan Army, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday ordered new postings and transfer of six three-star Generals appointing new commanders of Rawalpindi, Karachi and Multan Corps.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of the General Staff (CGS) General Bilal Akbar has been appointed as new Commander of Rawalpindi Corps replacing Lt. Gen. Nadeem Raza on reciprocal basis.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza will now hold CGS office at the General Headquarters.

Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz who was Inspector General Communication and Information Technology (C&IT) has been posted as Corps CommanderKarachi.

His predecessor Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza will be new Inspector General C&IT.

Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) Lieutenant General Muhammad Naeem Ashraf will be new Corps Commander Multan.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar will reciprocate Lt. General Naeem Ashraf and take charge of Chairman HIT.