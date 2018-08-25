Killing of two students in fake encounter in Faisalabad: Interim bail of three policemen cancelled

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ejaz Kasuri cancelled interim bails of three policemen facing charges of killing two students - Arslan and Usman of Muslim Town – in fake encounter. The accused policemen whose bails were cancelled are ASI Javed Akhtar, Head Constable Asghar Ali and Constable Falak Sher of Millat Town police station. Two other accused policemen Muhammad Faisal, a suspended policeman, and Qaumi Razakaar Waqat Ali are already in police custody. The police had allegedly killed the two students in a fake encounter at Garden Pulli on August 9. After the encounter, the police had registered a case against the two students on a charge of opening fire on a police party at a picket on Sargodha Road. The police also retaliated, which caused their death. The deceased students’ parents and relatives had staged a demonstration in front of the Allied Hospital.

Man shot dead by rivals: A man was murdered and another injured by their rivals at Niazabad on Friday. Ejaz Ahmad and Ghulam Farid were on way when their rivals opened fire on them. As a result, Ejaz was killed on the spot while Ghulam Farid was seriously injured.