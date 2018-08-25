Thin attendance in campuses

LAHORE: With no public holiday on the third day of Eidul Azha on Friday, the public sector schools in the provincial metropolis witnessed almost zero-attendance of children.

Having firm realisation of the fact that most of the students would not turn up on the third day of Eid, many teachers, particularly who go out of town to celebrate Eid, had already applied for leave on Friday and Saturday like other government servants to avail an extended holiday period.

Talking to The News, heads of a number of schools said the schools opened after Eid holidays on Friday but almost no student turned up. They said they were expecting resumption of academic activities in schools after recent summer break and now after Eid from August 27 (Monday).

It is pertinent to mention that almost every private school had announced Eid holidays till Sunday with reopening of schools on Monday. Similar was the case on the college side where the admissions season is on. However, some public universities, including Punjab University (PU), had already announced holiday on Friday.