Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak reserves enough to pay back foreign loan: Moody’s

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s capability to pay back the foreign loan could become weaker if the amount increases further, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

However, at the moment Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are satisfactory enough to pay back the foreign loans, Moody’s stated. About imports in the country, the investors service says imports have gone up to fulfill the need created due to rise in investment in the country, reports Geo News.

It said Pakistan’s fiscal deficit is expected to reach 4.8 percent of the gross domestic product during the current fiscal year whereas depreciation of the domestic currency will increase inflation and borrowing costs. “While the reserve coverage of the external debt repayments remains adequate, we expect that coverage to weaken,” it said. Unless capital inflows increase substantially, possibly through and in combination with an IMF program, Moody’s sees an elevated risk of further erosion in the foreign exchange reserves.

Although increase in the investment in Pakistan is inevitable, Moody’s stated that the country has attracted heavy investments due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. This rise in investment has called for the need to increase imports, as per the investor service.

Recently, China has been reported to have asked its state-owned companies to invest in Pakistan and transfer technology to the country under CPEC. This was said by Dr Li Jing Feng, director of Regional Studies and Strategic Research Centre at Sichuan Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing, China, at a roundtable on “BCIM-EC and CPEC within China’s Belt-and-Road-Initiatives”. He also said Gwadar is more important than the Chabahar Port as it is a deep sea port and bigger ships cannot dock at the Iranian port.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s