Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

It’s time to deliver

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Naya style of a Naya PM

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sports

AFP
August 22, 2018

Karius set to join Besiktas from Liverpool on loan

ISTANBUL: Liverpool’s German goalkeeper Loris Karius, whose fumbles were widely blamed for the defeat of his side in the Champions League final, is to join Istanbul giants Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, Turkish reports said Monday.

The loan deal would be worth 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million), the NTV channel said, adding that the agreement had nearly been finalised and an official announcement was to be expected soon.

The Hurriyet daily carried a similar report, saying Karius would receive an annual salary of 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million).Besiktas, who won the Super Lig twice in a row until Galatasaray ended their run last season, have been looking for a top-class goalkeeper after the departure of their much-admired Spanish gloveman Fabri to Fulham.

Karius made two major errors in Liverpool’s painful Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in May that resulted in decisive goals as Real won 3-1.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the errors were because Karius was concussed.But Karius’ stint as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper appeared to have ended when 25-year-old Brazilian number one Alisson signed for Liverpool for a record £67million from Roma last month.

