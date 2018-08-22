Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sports

A
Agencies
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Bell could walk into England’s Test side’

LONDON: Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison believes that discarded Ian Bell could offer balm to England’s middle-order batting struggles in the ongoing Test series against India.

Bell has not played for England since the selectors dropped him for the tour of South Africa in early 2016, shorty after he enjoyed his fourth Ashes series triumph.The 36-year-old averages 51.30 in the County Championship for Warwickshire, with three centuries, including two in the same game after going more than two seasons without one.

Since he last played a Test, England’s selectors have picked 13 different batsmen in the middle order.With the current lineup still failing to function properly, and doubts over Jonny Bairstow’s participation in the remaining two Tests at Southampton and Kennington Oval, there have been murmurs of Bell –- who recently spoke of a desire to play Tests for England again — getting a chance to add to his 118 Test caps.

Former Ashes-winning fast bowler Harmison, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that it was a distinct possibility given the fragility of England’s middle order.“There’s talk of Jonny Bairstow now playing the next Test match because of a broken finger, so then who replaces Jonny Bairstow? There’s talk about Alastair Cook not playing, so there’s already a gap coming there. There’s even talk of Ian Bell coming back into the Test arena at 36, that’s how much England needs a bit of stability in that middle order,” he said on Tuesday.

“When you look at it like that, England’s top six batsmen are going to be looking over their shoulders thinking ‘right, I better score some runs here because if I don’t, Ian Bell walks back into the Test arena, gets a hundred, he’ll stay for a while’. Bell has got 8,000 Test runs, so in his eyes he shouldn’t have been dropped in the first place.”

England, despite leading 2-0 in the five-match series, have batting concerns. Bairstow is their leading run-getter with 206, followed by Chris Woakes with 145.Harmison said plenty of questions would be asked of the players and selectors.

“There are question marks on a few people’s places, there’s question marks on the selectors as well because they took a gamble on a couple of players,” said Harmison, who played 63 Tests.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight