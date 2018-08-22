Wed August 22, 2018
World

AFP
August 22, 2018

Ukrainian filmmaker Sentsov enters day 100 of hunger strike

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov on Tuesday entered day 100 of his hunger strike, as he languishes in a Russian Arctic prison on terror charges with little hope of release.

The 42-year-old Kremlin opponent announced the hunger strike in May, demanding the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners being held in Russia. But Russian authorities are reluctant to free him or his countrymen, despite a dramatic decline in his health and pressure from the West.

Sentsov’s cousin told AFP in an interview last week that Sentsov was "losing hope" and had said in a recent letter he felt the "end is near". "In his letter, he wrote to me that we mustn’t tell him any more that freedom is coming. He doesn’t believe it any more," Natalia Kaplan said.

"He has a very weak heartbeat of 40 beats per minute. He complains that his heart hurts, that he’s weak, and he tries not to get up too often to preserve his strength," she said.

Kaplan was among several dozen people demonstrating in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev on Tuesday in support of Sentsov. "Oleg is hanging in there... he is not broken," she told protestors, some of whom were carrying signs that read "Free Sentsov" and "Stop Putin".

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa meanwhile called for the immediate release of the prisoner. "We call on our partners and international organisations to increase pressure on Russia to #SaveOlegSentsov and free Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia," she wrote on Twitter.

The father of two is receiving supplements in a drip usually meant for people unable to eat. Sentsov was convicted of planning arson attacks on pro-Moscow party offices in Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

He had also taken part in the Maidan protests in Kiev during the winter of 2013-2014 that culminated in Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovych fleeing the country.

Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for terrorism and arms trafficking after a trial denounced as "Stalinist" by Amnesty International and criticised by Kiev, the EU and the US.

