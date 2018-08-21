Rabbani calls for formation of GNA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Senate former chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, on Monday spoke for the formation of a Grand National Alliance of democratic forces in the face of the enormity of the economic and political crisis in Pakistan.
Rabbani said in a statement, “the enormity of the economic and political crisis that faces the country today demands a grand national alliance of all democratic forces. The opposition must stop squabbling amongst itself on petty issues and realise the gravity of the situation”.
