Tue August 21, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

Disappointing performance in tennis: Pakistan victorious in Asiad hockey, volleyball

LAHORE: Monday was of victories for Pakistan hockey and volleyball teams at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia.

Pakistan hockey team won against Thailand and volleyball team defeated Mongolia. However, all the tennis matches of Pakistan team both male and female played on the day were lost. Record eight-time champions Pakistan were off to a flying start at the Asian Games Hockey with a 10-0 bashing of Thailand.

The opening hockey game, played at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Jakarta, was dominated by Pakistan, who have won the tournament a record eight times.Atiq Arshad impressed with a hat-trick, while his brother Tauseeq Arshad, Mohammad Irfan and Abu Bakr all scored twice. Mubashar Ali netted once.

It was the last minute of the first quarter that Tauseeq Arshad converted a penalty corner. Three more goals were added in the second quarter and Pakistan led by 4-0 at the half time.

The Greenshirts found the target six times in the second half to complete the tally. Pakistan next play Oman on Wednesday. In Asiah Games volleyball Pakistan beat Mangolioa 3-0 with scores being 25-18, 25-16 and 25-16. In Asian Games’ tennis event, Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan lost to Danis Istomin of Uzbakistan 3-6, 1-6 and Abid Ali Akbar lost to Duckhee Lee of Korea 4-6, 2-6.

In women’s singles second round, Sara Mansoor lost to EnShup Liang of TPE 1-6, 0-6, Ushna Suhail lost to Kaichen Chang of TPE 3-6, 1-6. In women’s doubles too, Sara Mansoor and Ushna Suhail lost to Joleta and Deria Nur Haliza of Indonesia 3-6, 6-7, Sara Mahboob and Mehek Khokhar lost to Ankita Rains and Parthana of Indonesia Thombare 0-6, 0-6

In men’s doubles, Muhammad Abid & Muzammil Murtaza lost to Farrukh Dustiv and Denis Istomin of Uzbakistan 2-6, 6-7 and Aqeel Khan and Abid Ali Akber lost to Cheng Peng and Tsung Hua of Taipei 3-6, 1-6.

Comments

