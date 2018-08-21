Encroachments: CDA team attacked during operation

Islamabad: The illegal occupants of the government land attacked the enforcement team of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during an operation against encroachments in Bari Imam area here on Monday.

The encroachers attacked personnel of CDA enforcement wing and Islamabad Police when they were busy in demolishing illegal structure raised on CDA land in Bari Imam.

The dwellers raised slogans and pelted stones at the raiding team breaking widow glasses of vehicles of Area Magistrate Abdul Hadi and Assistant Director Zulfiqar Junejo. The strong resistance from illegal occupants forced the enforcement staff to abandon their operation and deferred it till after Eid. Prior start of resistance, the CDA team using heavy machinery demolished two shops, four houses and six illegally raised boundaries.