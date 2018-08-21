Cancer hospital in Turbat

Despite being the second largest city of Balochistan, Turbat is deprived of a well-equipped cancer hospital. Because of this, the number of death owing to this dangerous disease is quite high. These deaths could have been prevented had there were proper healthcare facilities.

Not many residents can afford to travel to other cities for treatment. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and establish a cancer hospital in Turbat.

Wahab Mirdost

Turbat