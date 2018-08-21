A word to the PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledge for converting the PM House into a world class university is without any merit. Best universities around the world were neither created in governor or prime minister houses nor achieved their status overnight. These academic institutions have evolved over a long period of time because they had an environment that was conducive to learning and because of the contributions made by their faculty members and students. There is no shortage of universities in Pakistan, however, merit, tolerance and freedom of expression is nonexistent in these institutions. Since the PM House was not built for a university, it will require considerable financial resources to modify the existing structure to meet the new requirements. A better option would be to upgrade teaching and research facilities at the Quaid-i-Azam University, which incidentally is in close proximity to the PM House, to accommodate more students. This will achieve the same outcome at a much lower cost.

Abdul Latif

Canberra, Australia