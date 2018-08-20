Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Sports

A
Agencies
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

BD hopeful of Shakib playing in Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin revealed on Saturday (August 18) that they expect the injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to take part in the preparation camp ahead of the Asia Cup, scheduled to begin from August 27.

Shakib, who had indicated that he would go ahead with the surgery after the West Indies tour, was named in the 31-man preliminary squad for the tournament scheduled to be held between September 15 and 28. ''We do not have any update of surgery yet, so we have not thought of it [replacement] to be honest,'' BCB chief selector Minhajul told reporters at Mirpur.

''We will start thinking about it as soon as we have an update of his surgery. The camp starts on August 27 and we hope he will be able to join the camp,'' said Minhajul. Bangladesh Test and T20I skipper Shakib had said a few days ago he was contemplating of skipping the upcoming Asia Cup in order to get his injured finger operated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'