Peshawar to Chitral road closed at Drosh

PESHAWAR: The road connecting Chitral with Peshawar has been closed for traffic near Drosh to avoid any untoward incident due to heavy flood in streams and water channels triggered because of torrential rain last night.

There was a massive traffic jam on Chitral-Peshawar road and the officials of National Highway Authority are trying to open the road for traffic.

There were reports that four persons were badly injured in different road mishaps including motorcar and motorcycle collision due to slippery road and another accident of two cars collided head-on coming from opposite direction.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

