Criminals’ gang busted in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Police Sunday arrested 10 members of a gang and recovered valuables, including vehicles, from them. A spokesman for the police said that action launched under the supervision of SDPO Bhalwal Asif Bahadur and raids were conducted to arrest the criminals. The arrested were identified as Sudhir Sabir, Tahir Abbas, Shahid Imran, Akhtar, residents of Kalas Sharif, Arif of Jhelum, Naeem and Nadeem of Chak 9-ML Colony, Adeel of Chiniot, Saddam Hussain of Harya village and Qaisar of Mandi Bahauddin. The SDPO told the media that the police also recovered Rs 800,000 worth cattle heads, 10 motorcycles worth Rs 350,000, and mobile phones, which were returned to their owners.