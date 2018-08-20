Sanjrani for declaring Gwadar, Dalian sister cities

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has proposed that Gwadar and Dalian, a major city and seaport in the south of Liaoning Province, China should be declared sister cities, keeping in view the commonalities in two cities and bond of friendship between Pakistan and China.

As part of his visit, chairman Senate while heading the parliamentary delegation, reached Dalian via train where he visited Urban Planning Exhibition, harbour and port business building.

Chairman Senate also visited a poverty-alleviation project in the city, Dalian new port in the afternoon and later on attended a dinner hosted by the Leaders of Dalian city. In a meeting with Xia Deren, Chairman of Liaoning Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Senate said it was his first visit and he has witnessed remarkable development and economic progress in domain of public and national life in China.

He said that in Beijing he has had very candid and fruitful discussion with chairman National People’s Congress (NPC), chairman CPPC as well as foreign minister of China. He said China and Pakistan are actively engaging at level of central governments but he believes that there is huge potential for cooperation among provinces, cities and regions of both the countries.

Sanjrani noted that Dalian has a significant history of being financial, shipping and logistics center for Northern Asia. The Chinese leader appreciated young leadership of Chairman Senate. Chairman has opted for wearing the national dress -- Shalwar Kameez for all members of the delegation during the visit.

He said that Gwadar is future of Pakistan and expected to become hub of economic activities for the whole region. He said that Gwadar and Dalian have huge potential for future cooperation and we are eager to learn from experience of Dalian in area of development, trade and shipment. He said that Dalian has immense experience in Industrialisation, and development of Special Economic Zones and Pakistan can benefit from this experience while developing SEZs and developing hi-tech industry to take CPEC to the next level.

Sanjrani said that Gwadar is the gateway of CEPC, which is why it is witnessing the most rapid development, positively transforming the lives of people of Balochistan and on the way of becoming hub of regional transshipment.

Regarding economic and trade relations, the chairman Senate said that there is need to explore new vistas of cooperation and both the countries should engage in constructive discussions to reduce trade imbalance.