‘The News’ staffer’s home robbed

Rawalpindi : In the absence of the family members, unknown robbers broke into the house of a senior journalist, M. Saeed Ahmed, of ‘The News’ late Saturday evening and took away with them expensive items including L E D TV, digital camera, ladies wrist watch, cellular sets besides Rs20,000.

According to details, the senior reporter, Saeed Ahmed, left the house for his office at about 3.30 p.m. along with his wife and daughter, who went to Islamabad to meet friends and for Eid shopping. When Saeed Ahmed’s wife and daughter returned home at about 11.15 p.m., they found the entrance gate open. Further the doors of the house were also seen open. After going inside the house, they found their household goods and clothes littered everywhere and the cupboards open. The robbers had taken with them LED TV, digital camera, expensive ladies wristwatch and also Rs20,000.

On finding that robbery has occurred, Saeed Ahmed’s wife called him, who rushed to the home and informed the police of Tariqabad Chowki. The police personnel headed by ASI Aftab reached the site of incident within 15 minutes and started investigation.

Similarly, on Sunday, on the directions of ASI Aftab the forensic team of police arrived at the residence of the journalist to make laboratory test of finger prints.

When asked about the FIR, the ASI said that first the finger prints would be sent to Nadra to get clue of the persons who committed robbery. On finding the names of real persons, police would nab the accused after which case would be registered against them. The report would be finalised in next couple of days to ascertain the names of the accused persons, he further added.