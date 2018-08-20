Good education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A country cannot progress unless all of its citizens have access to quality education. The inequality that exists in our country has made it impossible for people from working or middle classes to send their children to good schools.
In addition, the standard of public schools has fallen down to the lowest level. The authorities concerned should work to uplift the level of public schools.
Yasira Mansoor
Kech
Yasira Mansoor
Kech
