Quaid XI win I-Day hockey clash

LAHORE: United Women Hockey Academy celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan with an exhibition match between Quaid-i-Azam XI and Fatima Jinnah XI here at the National Hockey Stadium pitch II. Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry, who was the chief guest of the event along with other guests, saw Quaid XI beat Fatima XI after a sensational encounter by 2-1. For the winning team, Iqra Javed and Irum Shahzadi hit two goals in the 16th and 44th minutes of the match while the score was reduced by Sahil Malik in the 26th minute. Fatima XI was led by international player Nafisa Anwar with coach being Mohammad Shakil while Quaid XI was captained by international Iqra Javed and coach was Razia Malik. Prominent among the guests were Shahid Nizami, Olympians Naveed Alam and Zahid Sharif, Col Asif Naz, Amna Ulfat, Ruqia Saddiq, Nazish, Bushra and Perveen Gill. Later, Nafeesa Anwar was declared the best player of the match while Syeda Sadia was the best goalkeeper.