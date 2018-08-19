Danish lauds PHF chief for settling players’ dues

LAHORE: Olympian Danish Kaleem has praised President PHF Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar for settling the outstanding dues of the members of the national hockey team.

“There were news in the media about the players’ unrest during the camp for the Asian Games, Brig Khokhar, in fact, went out of the way in resolving the issue,” Danish said in his statement on Saturday.

“In what was an unheard step, he managed to arrange the big amount of Rs 40-50 million entirely through his own resources”.

“Now, we expect the national team to compete in the Asian Games with a better frame of mind and give their best”.

“Here, I also request the government of Pakistan to extend financial help to the national game so that the players can achieve good results,” he urged.