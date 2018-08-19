Waqas wins I-Day squash title in 29 minutes

LAHORE: Waqas Mehboob beat Kashif Asif in 29 minutes to win the PSA Independence Day 3rd Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 final played here at Punjab Squash Complex on Saturday.

Both the players played some great games but in the end Waqas held his nerves and won the thriller. At this moment chief guest PSA President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, Secretary Sheraz Saleem, SVP Tariq Farooq Rana, VP Omer Salamat, Gogi Alludin, SNGPL team manager Farrukh Amin, M. Imran, Asim Amin, Shoaib Masood, Muhammad Shahid and many players also witnessed the final. In his 29 minutes encounter, Waqas got by 11-4, 14-12, 11-8 win. Final was also live telecast on Rocket Sports Trust facebook page. Waqas after winning told media that this was a very good game. In the second game Kashif gave me tough time but I kept my act together and won the final. Waqas, a younger brother of Farhan Mehboob, belongs to Peshawar KPK has won his first national event at Lahore. Chief Guest Dr. Nadeem Mukhtar said that PSA always provide good opportunity to players to showcase their talent in such a tournament in which players get some good rating points.