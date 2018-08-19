Civilian martyred in firing by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Danna sector and targeted civil population.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) on Saturday, Zulfiqar, a 65 years old civilian in Mouji village embraced shahadat. Indian post undertaking fire targeted in response by Pakistan Army troops, it added.