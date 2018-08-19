CJP takes notice of PTI MPA’s assault on citizen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took notice of video viral on social media showing physical assault by Imran Ali Shah, MPA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Daud Chauhan at Karachi.
Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan called report from Imran Ali Shah, MPA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Daud Chauhan, within 3 days.
