CJP takes notice of PTI MPA’s assault on citizen

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took notice of video viral on social media showing physical assault by Imran Ali Shah, MPA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Daud Chauhan at Karachi.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan called report from Imran Ali Shah, MPA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Daud Chauhan, within 3 days.