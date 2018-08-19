Caretaker set up ceases to hold office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division in a notification on Saturday announced that the Caretaker set up, headed by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk has ceased to hold office, after Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi assumed charge of his office, under Article 91(5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
