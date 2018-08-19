Sun August 19, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Aania leads in SGA Ladies Golf Championship

KARACHI: Karachi’s Aania Farooq consolidated her lead in the main event of the Ist Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Saturday.

After the first two rounds, Aania was in a perfect position to win the gold category of the championship with a gross score of 159 over 36 holes. Zebunissa was leading in the net category of the event with an aggregate of 159.

In the silver category, Anum Zehra was leading with a gross core of 91 while Shehnaz Moin was ahead in the net event with a score of 71.

In the bronze category, Falah Zehra was leading gross while Maha Adnan was ahead in the next event.

Pakistan’s leading female golfers are featuring in the inaugural edition of Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship which teed off here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club from Friday.

Leading lady golfers from all over the country have flown into Karachi to feature in the championship being played over 54 holes.

Over 50 golfers are participating in the various categories of the championship. A total of 35 golfers have from up country to play in the championship. Competitions are being held in gold, silver and bronze categories. The championship will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony on Sunday evening.

