Architecture and Design Awards launched to showcase Pakistani talent to world

In order to encourage architects and designers, ADA magazine is now launching Architecture and Design Awards to showcase Pakistani talent to the world.

The face behind the magazine, Maria Aslam, spoke about the need to have a platform for upcoming designers and architects, and said that it would be a pioneering step at the ‘Architecture and Design Awards Logo’ launch ceremony held at the Claremont House on Saturday evening.

“When I started ADA in 2008, there were just a handful of publications which catered to art. A decade later, the numbers stand the same which say a lot about the importance of discourse related to art disciplines,” she said.

The ADA Awards are supported by the prestigious Aga Khan Awards for Architecture, and architect Arif Hasan, who was on the steering committee of the award cycle, was there to represent the latter.

The jury of the awards will comprise different figures from across the world who would be assisted by ADA editors, while chairs have been set for three categories namely, architecture (Shahid Sayeed Khan), design (Saima Zaidi) and art (Sameera Raja).

All Pakistanis and the Pakistani global diaspora can submit their work online via the website which would go live on August 19. The work submitted needs to be completed by December 31, 2017, and the biennial program would be held in a different city each year, the first aimed for January, 2019 in Karachi.

Speaking about the launch, Hasan said that the Aga Khan Award closely saw the architecture in the light of built environment in Muslim societies. He added that it dealt with issues of the rapidly changing world as well as with issues like housing for the underprivileged communities.

Hasan mentioned that under occupation countries were also highlighted with regards to the struggle faced by the citizens as Palestine was once chosen with the people working to conserve houses. He stressed that the integrity of the award along with the design must also be kept in mind.

Architect Shahid Abdullah said that while the event was held at a functioning heritage site, one must see whether the architecture being produced would be worthy of being preserved or not.

“I feel these awards are important for any budding artist or architect. When my brother and I found out about Aga Khan Award back in late 70s, we were thrilled to submit our work.

“However, at that point it dawned upon us that none of the projects were worth submitting. Looking at our work from the eyes of an outsider led to constant improvement on our part and made us honest about our work,” he explained.

Abdullah also said that while bad art can be kept away, one can’t do away with bad architecture: “You can’t ignore good or bad architecture.”