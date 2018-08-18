Encroachment on Abbottabad link road makes life miserable for citizens

ABBOTTABAD: Unabated encroachment on Abbottabad link-road made the life miserable for citizens, students and women besides causing traffic jam in the city.

The encroachers and pushcart vendors have totally captured Abbottabad link road despite allocation of an alternative place for pushcart vendors the by Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and several anti-encroachment operations near government girls college and Band Khoh at link road.

Parents of the girls college students and residents of the surrounding areas have protested against the negligence of the Tehsil and District governments which provided a chance to the encroachers to seize the whole area.

After the protest of parents during the May, Tehsil Municipal Administration had allocated an alternative place for the pushcarts vendor of vegetables and fruits and shifted them but after passage of three months they once again came to Abbottabad link road and turned it into vegetable and fruit market.

Students, teachers, and residents of Kunj, Kehal and Band Koh have demanded of the district government to immediately remove pushcart vendors to ease the traffic flow and pedestrian movement.