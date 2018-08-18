Pre-wedding events with Priyanka Chopra’s family: Nick Jonas, his parents arrive for celebrations in India

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are getting ready to celebrate their engagement, after a whirlwind romance, Metro reported.

And the jealous singer was spotted touching down at Mumbai airport with his parents, Denise and Paul Jonas, ahead of their huge bash.The 25-year-old opted for a casual look as he arrived in India ahead of meeting his in-laws, going for a black jumper and tracksuit bottoms, with a pair of bright white trainers.

But all attention was instantly diverted to his parents as they made their way out of the airport, clutching the biggest Tiffany’s bag known to man What could be in there?!The trip marks the first time the Chopra and Jonas families have come together since Priyanka and Nick started dating.

The 36-year-old is hosting her boyfriend and his family in India, at the ‘insistence’ of her relatives.A source recently told E! news: ‘It’s a tradition for them to meet before the wedding and Priyanka’s family insisted on hosting the Jonas family in their country.

‘Priyanka wants everything to be traditional to respect her family’s values, and definitely an Indian wedding.’

And it seems as though their nuptials could be taking place a lot earlier than first thought.‘All of the plans are moving quickly and Priyanka and Nick do not want to have a long engagement,’ the insider added.

While Nick and Priyanka have yet to confirm their engagement publicly, or even their relationship, the Quantico actress recently flaunted a huge diamond rock on her ring finger.

Which all but screams, ‘I’m engaged to a Jonas brother’….In a post shared on pal Raveena Tandon’s Instagram page, she could be seen cuddling up to the Bollywood actress in a series of selfies.