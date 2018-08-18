JI leader responds to Erdogan’s call, buys liras

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman Ameerul Azeem while responding to the call of Turkish President Erdogan for buying liras for making it stronger against the US dollar bought 12,000 liras Friday. Talking to media, he also appealed to the Pakistani businessmen to come up with practical support for the brother Muslim country in distress.
