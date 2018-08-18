Woman found dead in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Police Friday recovered the body of an unidentified woman from Molowali Pull at Upper Chenab Canal. According to the police, locals informed the police that a woman’s body was floating in the canal. Following the information, the police rushed to the spot and took the body in custody. According to preliminary investigations, the deceased was 30 to 35 years old and was killed by unidentified attackers with the help of a sharp-edged weapon. Police have sent the body to a hospital for postmortem.