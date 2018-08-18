Court allows swings operation in parks

MULTAN: The LHC Multan Bench has suspended the district administration notification about ban on swings on the eve of Eid and appointed the PHA engineering wing for monitoring the court orders.

The contractors of Shah Shams and Jihha parks filed separate petitions, stating they were enlisted as the contractors and the licence holders to run the swings in recreational parks. The district administration has banned playing swings on Eid, which has deprived the citizens of recreation. The Supreme Court has already granted permission for running the swings in parks. The Engineering Council of Pakistan has issued technical certificate of clearance but the district administration by setting aside all rules imposed ban. The petitioners took a plea that the district administration has imposed ban on swings from August 13. The LHC Multan Bench summoned the PHA and the local government officials for reply. They told the court that citizens died due to overloaded swings in the past which became the reasons of imposing ban. The court ordered the PHA officials to continuously check the swings to avert any mishap.