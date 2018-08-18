Multan RTO clears Rs900m refund claims

MULTAN: The Regional Tax Office has refunded Rs 900 million claims to claimants and assured the industrialists for resolution of their issues.

It was said by Inland Revenue Chief Commissioner Abid Raza Bodla while addressing a function hosted by the All Pakistan Upholstery Manufacturers Association here on Friday. The chief commissioner assured that the grievances of the APBUMA would be redressed on top priority and due representation would be given to its representatives in the Advisory Council and the ADRC. Abid Bodla said that he would try to resolve their problems before next meeting and he would use his discretionary powers for the betterment of business community. The chief commissioner said that the commissioner was authorised to condone the delays upto 365 days and it was not correct to say that he was eligible to grant coadunation of 120 days only. He said that he was not empowered to amend or rescind any SRO or law. While all big cases of refunds were decided under the centralised system, Bodla assured the business community to resolve their tax-related issues. He said that efforts were being made to resolve the issues by taking the business community into confidence. The chief commissioner said that value added sector like bed sheet manufacturers had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy. He sought cooperation from the APBUMA in bringing maximum traders under tax net. Bodla added that the liaison committee would be activated further to bridge the communication gap between the FBR and businessmen to resolve the issues amicably with mutual understanding. He was optimistic that the next government would provide them facilities and concessions in due course of action. In his welcome address, Syed Muhammad Asim Shah said that there was a dire need of removing the ambiguity in the powers of commissioner, which caused the development of complications in coadunation delays. Asim Shah stressed the need for simplifying the rules and regulations to provide relief to traders. The APBUMA chairman said that it was too difficult to provide five-year old record for post audit under Section 73 of sale tax refunds. He said that the government had facilitated the traders by amending the SRO 1125(I)/2011 and notified six per cent sales tax and two per cent value addition tax on import of finished goods of textile and leather sector ready to use by general public. FPCCI ex-president Tanvir Ahmed Sheikh, Multan Dry Port Trust chairman Khawaja Muhammad Fazil and MCCI ex-president Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf also spoke.