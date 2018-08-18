Aussie soccer boss Lowy to step down

SYDNEY: Football Federation Australia chairman Steven Lowy said Friday he will not seek re-election later this year, in a shock decision that comes amid a reform battle that could lead to a takeover by FIFA.

The world governing body has been pushing the FFA to expand its membership and adopt a more democratic governance model, or potentially face FIFA taking over the running of the game in Australia.

Lowy, who took over in 2015 after his father Frank Lowy stepped down, said the suggested changes would give domestic A-League clubs more power, handing their foreign owners more control of the game at the expense of grassroots football.

He hoped his resignation would “give the game every possible chance over the next few months to expand the Congress [which elects the board] and at the same time preserve the independence of the FFA board”, Lowy told reporters in Sydney. Describing the period ahead for Australian football as “one of uncertainty and intense debate”, Lowy said he wanted to make it clear he did not “wish to serve in a governance structure where independence was compromised”.