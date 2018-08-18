Azhar disowns Lahore-Kasur cycle race

LAHORE: Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Shah has made it clear that the PCF has nothing to do with the Lahore to Kasur cycle race which he claimed to have organised by rival cycling body.“The PCF, affiliated with International Cycling Federation, is the only legitimate body to work for the promotion and development of the sport on the country,” he said in a statement.