Sat August 18, 2018
Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 18, 2018

Share

Hockey captain Rizwan to lead Pak contingent

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey captain Muhammad Rizwan Sr will lead the Pakistani contingent in the inauguration ceremony of Asian Games 2018, scheduled to be held at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium Utama on Saturday (today), an official told reporters.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting when the president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Syed Arif Hasan visited the athletic village and met the manager of Pakistan hockey team Hasan Sardar, head coach Roelant Oltmans, Rizwan and other players.

The decision to have Rizwan lead the contingent is aimed at raising the morale of the Green-shirts. He will be holding the Pakistani flag in the march past of sports contingent of Asian Games inauguration ceremony.

The spokesman added that Pakistani families residing in Jakarta are very enthusiastic and would come to see the competitions of Pakistani players in the Asian Games and boost their morale.

Comments

