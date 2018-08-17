4 killed in Haripur road accident

HARIPUR: Four persons, including a child and two women, were killed when the vehicle carrying a family plunged into a ravine in the limits of Saddar Police Station here on Thursday.

The family was on way to attend the funeral ceremony of their relatives to Bhatt Ghorki village from Haripur when their vehicle fell into the gorge at Bhatt Ghorki near Beer village.

As a result, the driver of the vehicle Daryaft, resident of Pharrala village, two women identified as wife of Munawar Din and wife of Rehmatuddin, residents of Kangra village died on the spot.

Sabeel Ahmad, 10, was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad in a critical condition where he also reportedly succumbed to his injuries