Defamation case: Court orders Imran to submit reply

By News desk

LAHORE: A local court on Thursday ordered PTI chairman Imran Khan to submit his reply in a defamation case filed by PCB Chairman Najam Sethi. As Additional Sessions Judge Anjam Mumtaz heard the matter, the reply on behalf of Imran was not submitted. Later, the court adjourned the hearing due to the strike observed by lawyers and ordered the PTI chief to submit his reply on the next hearing. The same court heard the defamation case filed by PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif. As matter was taken up for hearing, the defence counsel, Babar Awan, yet again did not appear before the court. A junior lawyer repeated the argument that his client had talked about Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad and, therefore, a Lahore-based court lacked the authority to hear the case. The counsel for Shahbaz argued that Imran misinformed the public about the Panama Papers case and accused his client of offering Rs 10 billion as bribe to remain silent with the objective of character assassination. On Imran’s plea challenging the court authority, the judge asked the counsels of both parties present their arguments and adjourned further hearing till September 1.