Semifinalists decided in I-Day squash

LAHORE: The quarterfinals round of PSA-Independence Day (I-Day) 3rd Punjab National Senior Squash Championship-2018 started at Punjab Squash Complex, Lahore on Thursday. The championship had its quarterfinals round completed with Abbas Zeb, Kashif Asif, Waqas Mehboob and Saddamul Haq entering the semifinals.
Results: Abbas Zeb (Wspda) beat Uzair Rasheed (PB) 12/14, 7/11, 11/4, 11/9, 11/9 (54 mins); Kashif Asif (SNGPL) beat Faraz Muhammad (Navy) 11/6, 11/4, 11/9 (23 mins); Waqas Mehboob (PAF) beat Abbas Shaukat (KP) 9/11, 12/10, 11/6, 11/5 (36 mins); Saddamul Haq (Army) beat Mehran Javed (PAF) 9/11, 11/8, 12/10, 11/4 (37 mins).On Friday, the first semifinal will be played between Saddamul Haq (Army) and Waqas Mehboob (PAF) at 3pm while Kashif Asif (SNGPL) will face Abbas Zeb (Wapda) at 4pm.
