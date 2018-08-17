I-Day Karate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Organisation (PKO) celebrated Independence Day with several competitions and exhibition fights between players of different age groups. At the start all the players also sang a ‘milli naghma’ together with PKO President Atta Hussain Butt. Later karate demonstration matches were held after cutting of the Independence Day cake. Participants were given certificates and awards.
