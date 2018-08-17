Seed Balls activity at Margalla Hills

Islamabad : As part of Independence Day plantation activities, residents of the capital city gathered to prepare and throw Seed Balls at Margalla Hills joining hands with the government in ‘making Pakistan green on this Independence Day.’

The event titled “Seed Balls preparation for Throw and Grow” was arranged at Trail 5 with the support of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and SMEC Oil and Gas. ‘Seed Balls preparation for Throw and Grow’ is a new and a unique way of plantation and is said to give almost 50 per cent success rate.

The idea is to keep the seed protected within a layer of clay and compost from animals and insects. It has the capacity of safeguard the seeds for almost one year from unsuitable weather will wait for the right conditions, like rains, and then expected to germinate and grow. All we need is to throw these seed balls any time in the year while walking, hiking or driving. The coating on the seed provides enough nutrients to grow the seed. Easy way of plantation successfully implemented in many countries.

The Seed balls project has been going on experimental basis since last three months, in the beginning of June, 2018. In July 2018 an event for making the Seed Balls was announced. SMEC staff their families, friends and other volunteers from all walks of life, including women & children were invited. With the assistance of IWMB staff participants prepared the Seed Balls for the first time.

Keeping in view the over whelming response of the Seed Balls project, local community members living in the in the park area were invited to join the activity and were paid for preparing the Seed Ball. Many forest authorities now have adopted the seed balls concept. WWF and Pakistan Air Force have also approached IWMB and SMEC for mass production of Seed Balls for them to spread all over country. Till date about 20,000 Seed Balls are prepared and distributed under “Throw and Grow Project”.

The event was attended by a sizable number SMEC staff, friends & civil society with their families. It was a fun filled yet a creative activity especially for the young kids present on the occasion.