Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

National

SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC provides interim relief to AMC employees

ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday once again provided interim relief to three employees including former dean Ayub Medical College who were served with fresh notices by the Acting Board of Governors (BoG).

The fresh show-cause notices were served on August 13 on some senior doctors for the third time in less than two weeks, repeating the same charges. The PHC had suspended the show-cause notice on August 3, which was issued on the 1st of the month.

The show-cause notices were issued again on August 8 in which relief was again provided by PHC on August 10 with the next date fixed for hearing by a double bench on September 11. However, the BoG again issued show-cause notices to five people including former dean AMC and former medical director on August 13 keeping in view that courts might proceed on summer vacations.

The single bench of Justice Arshad Ali once again granted interim relief to former dean of Ayub Medical College Dr Azizun Nisa in petition no 879 filed by Sajjad Abbassi advocate. In other petition no 890 , filed by Zareed Qureshi advocate on behalf of hospital employees, Engineer Ameen Gandapur and Israr Jehangiri, the high court provided them interim relief.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post