Zalmi chief offers to construct stadium

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi Wednesday offered his franchise’s services for the restoration of international cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to construct an international standard cricket stadium if the provincial government provided land for the purpose.

“We have offered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and prime minister designate Imran Khan to provide the land and the Peshawar Zalmi would arrange capital for the construction of an international standard cricket stadium there. We are willing and committed to construct the stadium if provided the required land,” Javed Afridi told the reporters at the concluding ceremony of the Zalmi Azadi T20 Cup at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

He said that Peshawar Zalmi wanted the land to be allotted along the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Swabi as the area was easily accessible and comparatively safer for international players as compared to other parts

of the province.

“There would be no security issue and international players would come and play in the province as the area is situated near to Islamabad,” he added.

Javed Afridi said Peshawar Zalmi would organise a Madrassa and a Women Cricket League in the province in the near future.

He said his franchise was utilising all the resources on its disposal for promotion of cricket at grassroots level in the province and to find new talent.

Javed Afridi said the Peshawar Zalmi has started a ‘Career Path’ initiative where the former Test spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, Zaheer Abbas and legendary Test batsman Younis Khan were working with young and talented players to hone their skills