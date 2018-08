Rawalpindi continue to disappoint

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi continued to disappoint in the Inter-Region Under-19 One-Day Cricket Tournament when they suffered their fourth defeat in seven matches here at the Pindi Stadium.

On Wednesday, the hosts failed to chase down a seemingly easy target of 185 set by Fata Region. Rawalpindi lost by 11 runs.

Rawalpindi elected to field first and their bowlers did a fine job by restricting Fata to 185 all out in 48 overs.

Salman Khan was the mainstay of the Fata innings, scoring 76 off 106 balls with the help of seven fours. The next best was Nasir Faraz (32).

Sheraz Khan led Rawalpindi bowlers with fine figures of 3-29. Muhammad Shawaiz (2-28), Abdul Rashid Minhas (2-30) and Farhan Shafiq (2-52) also bowled well.

Although two of Rawalpindi batsmen scored half centuries, they were unable to guide their team home. The home team was bowled out for 174 in 48.5 overs.

Mubasir Khan took 127 balls for his 63 that included five boundaries while Razaul Mustafa hit exactly 50.

The star bowler for Fata was Muhammad Abbas Afridi, who claimed five wickets for 27 runs to run through the Rawalpindi innings.

Muhammad Waseem (3-33) and Abdul Raheem (2-28) provided excellent support to Afridi.

Meanwhile, Islamabad registered their fifth victory in the tournament after outplaying AJK by six wickets at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad.

Fahad Hussain took four wickets for 21 runs and Hasan Abid Kiani had figures of 3-11 as Islamabad bowled out AJK for just 63 in 19.3 overs.

The home team then took just 12 overs to reach their target for the loss of four wickets.

Rohail Nazir scored 35. Mohsin Iqbal bagged three wickets for 15 runs.

Scores in brief: Fata 185 in 48 overs (Salman Khan 76, Nasir Faraz 32; Sheraz Khan 3-29, Muhammad Shawaiz 2-28, Abdul Rashid Minhas 2-30, Farhan Shafiq 2-52). Rawalpindi 174 in 48.5 overs (Mubasir Khan 63, Razaul Mustafa 50; Muhammad Abbas Afridi 5-27, Muhammad Waseem 3-33, Abdul Raheem 2-28). Result: Fata won by 11 runs.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: AJK 63 in 19.3 overs (Fahad Hussain 4-21, Hasan Abid Kiani 3-11). Islamabad 66-4 in 12 overs (Rohail Nazir 35, Mohsin Iqbal 3-15). Result: Islamabad won by 6 wickets.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Dera Murad Jamali 212 in 49.4 (Shahab Bakar 77, Muhammad 43, Abdul Rauf 34; Danish Butt 4-42, Shafey Malik 3-27, Muhammad Arslan 2-47). Lahore Whites 56 in 18.2 overs (Abdul Qayyum Shahid 23; Fahad Hussain 4-7, Zahid Ali 2-20). Result: Dera Murad Jamali won by 156 runs.

At Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Quetta 150 in 41.2 overs (Rasheed Ahmed 48 not out, Wahid Bilgrami 25; M Bilal Javed 4-26, M Suleman Shafqat 2-19). Faisalabad 133 in 44.4 overs (M Awais Zafar 50, Ali Mustafa 25 not tout; Akhtar Shah 3-28). Result: Quetta won by 17 runs.

At National Stadium, Karachi: Bahawalpur 153-8 in 50 overs (Umer Rehman 31, Ali Imran 27; Muhammad Jahangir 4-28, Shoaib Khan 2-18). Multan 157-6 in 45.5 overs (Muhammad Basit 61, Muhammad Asif 24 not out; Muhammad Junaid 2-53). Result: Multan won by 4 wickets.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Hyderabad 164 in 38.2 overs (Saad Khan 51, Hasan Ali 23; Muhammad Bilal Khan 3-29, Sayed Taqi Bilgrami 3-31, Nasim Shah 3-50). Lahore Blues 168-5 in 44.4 overs (Ibtisamul Haq 79, Ghulam Mustafa 51; Muhammad Hasnain 2-54). Result: Lahore Blues won by 5 wickets.

At TMC Cricket Ground, Karachi: Larkana 149 in 44.1 overs (Mehrab Khan 36, Javed Ali Khoso 31, Umer Khalid 26; Majeedullah Khan 4-40, Abdur Rehman 2-22, Khalid Ali 2-31). Abbottabad 74 in 27.1 overs (Amir Ali 4-11, Javed Ali Khoso 2-21). Result: Larkana won by 75 runs.

Points Table

Tabulated under as teams, played, won, lost, abandoned, points, net run-rate.

Group A

Islamabad 8 5 1 2 12 1.544

Quetta 7 4 1 2 10 0.730

Fata 7 4 1 2 10 0.469

Faisalabad 7 4 2 1 9 1.470

Karachi W 7 4 2 1 9 0.264

Rawalpindi 7 2 4 1 5 0.204

DM Jamali 7 1 4 2 4 -0.461

AJK 7 1 4 2 4 -2.033

Lahore W 7 0 6 1 1 -1.779

Group B

Peshawar 7 6 1 0 12 1.175

Karachi B 7 6 1 0 12 1.161

Sialkot 7 5 2 0 10 -0.103

Lahore B 7 4 3 0 8 0.495

Abbottabad 7 3 4 0 6 0.074

Larkana 7 3 4 0 6 -0.613

Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 4 -0.334

Multan 7 2 5 0 4 -0.836

Bahawalpur 8 1 7 0 2 -0.920