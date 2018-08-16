PA speaker election: Joint meeting supports Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The joint parliamentary meeting of PTI and PML-Q expressed complete confidence in Imran Khan and vowed to extend support to Pervaiz Elahi as candidate for Punjab Assembly speaker’s slot.

The polls for the speaker and deputy speaker will take place today (Thursday) and Pervaiz Elahi is the joint candidate of the PTI and the PML-Q for this office. For the office of deputy speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari has been fielded by the PTI and its allies.

The parliamentary party meeting chaired by nominated Punjab governor Ch Sarwar, more than 180 MPAs participated who expressed the resolve to win the speaker’s election just like the PTI and its allies won in the National Assembly.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Aleem Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sibtain Khan, Raja Yasir, PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi and others attended the meeting. Ch Sarwar said the party and allies would get unprecedented victory in the election of speaker and deputy speaker.